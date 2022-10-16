Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

