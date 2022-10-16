Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.50. Ladder Capital shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 3,090 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 540,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 305,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

