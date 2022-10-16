L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Cut to €146.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AIQUY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

AIQUY opened at $22.85 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

