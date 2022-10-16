L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Cut to €146.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AIQUY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
AIQUY opened at $22.85 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
