Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

