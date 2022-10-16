Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $66.99. Approximately 1,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 827,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.