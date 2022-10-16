Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts recently commented on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Latch by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Latch Stock Performance

Latch Company Profile

Shares of LTCH opened at $0.90 on Friday. Latch has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

