Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leafbuyer Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.19. Leafbuyer Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

