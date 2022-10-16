Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

