LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

LendingClub Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE LC opened at $10.95 on Friday. LendingClub has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,793 shares of company stock valued at $581,562. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in LendingClub by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in LendingClub by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in LendingClub by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $4,063,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

