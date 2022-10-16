LG Display (LPL) versus The Competition Financial Review

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LG Display to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LG Display pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display’s competitors have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display 0.86% 1.68% 0.65% LG Display Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LG Display and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LG Display and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $26.08 billion $1.20 billion 14.81 LG Display Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LG Display and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00 LG Display Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.25%. Given LG Display’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LG Display has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LG Display competitors beat LG Display on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

