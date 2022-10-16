Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.56. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 1,260 shares traded.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $43,323.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,999 shares of company stock worth $1,656,993. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

