Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $17.18

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $17.78. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 29,437 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

