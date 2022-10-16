Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $6.12 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $324.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

