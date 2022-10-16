Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,580 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.