Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,580 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.