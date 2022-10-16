Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.63 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY22 guidance at ~$21.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $21.55-$21.55 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.82. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

