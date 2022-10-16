Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 29.88.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 135.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at 11.89 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 11.87 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of 17.93.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

