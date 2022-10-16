Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.55. Macerich shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 11,731 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Macerich Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Macerich

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Macerich by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 163,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

