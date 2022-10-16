Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Down to $156.31

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.31, but opened at $149.51. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $150.10, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 231.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 218,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

