MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 11,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 649,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.06.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.