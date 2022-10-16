Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

