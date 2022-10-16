Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) PT Raised to $5.50

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Maricann Group Stock Performance
Maricann Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
