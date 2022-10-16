Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,979.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Stories
