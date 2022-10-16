Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,979.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

