Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,077.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 182,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171,196 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.5% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.