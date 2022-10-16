Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,077.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 182,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171,196 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.5% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
