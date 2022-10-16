Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

MASI stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.90. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

