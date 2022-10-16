Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MATW opened at $23.50 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -123.94%.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.