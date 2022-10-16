Maxim Group Cuts Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $110.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRFT. Scotiabank began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Perficient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

