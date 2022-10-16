Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About WELL Health Technologies

In related news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total value of C$68,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,379 shares in the company, valued at C$1,390,167.73. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.