MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.80.
MEG Energy Stock Down 4.4 %
MEG opened at C$16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.40.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.