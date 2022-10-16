MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.80.

MEG opened at C$16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.40.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 3.2981618 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

