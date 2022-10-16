MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

MEIP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 164.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1,298.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170,845 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $275,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.