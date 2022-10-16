Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

