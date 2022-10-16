Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

