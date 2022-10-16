Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.