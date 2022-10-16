Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

