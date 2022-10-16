Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 224,906 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.