MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 4.4%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 6,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,621,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

MicroVision Stock Down 9.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.26.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MicroVision

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 738,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 501,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

