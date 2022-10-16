MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.59. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 35,188 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

