Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,968 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

