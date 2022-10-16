Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,229 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

GLW stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

