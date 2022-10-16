Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 453 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

