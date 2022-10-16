Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,614 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $154.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

