Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

