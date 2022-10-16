Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.