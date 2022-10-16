Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 21,400 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

