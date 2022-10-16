Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,409 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $221.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.