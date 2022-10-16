Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,277,000 after buying an additional 1,923,608 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,371,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,374,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $52.87 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

