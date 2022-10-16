Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,331 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HERO opened at $17.01 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.