Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 3.9 %

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $278.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.00 and a 200 day moving average of $274.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

