Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Impinj Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Impinj’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $28,998.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,221.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $28,998.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,221.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,201. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

