Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,793 shares of company stock worth $581,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.99.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

