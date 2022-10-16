Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $16.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

